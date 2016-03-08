Milan, Borghi: 'Ibrahimovic can't always score but his presence has been felt'
21 January at 20:50AC Milan played against Udinese this past week-end in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri ended up winning by a 3-2 score line with goals from Ante Rebic (2 goals) and Theo Hernandez. Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not score during this encounter but his presence was felt. Ibra has surely helped revive Milan since joining the club a few weeks ago as the rossoneri want to have a strong 2020. Stefano Borghi spoke about Ibra to DAZN, here is what he had to say on the matter:
'Ibra can't score every game. He is still an amazing player but people have to also take in consideration his physical shape and his age. Even so, Ibra's presence has surely already been felt...'. More to come on the matter...
AC Milan will now play next against Brescia in the Italian Serie A as Stefano Pioli will surely be hoping for a win. A UCL spot seems very unlikely for Milan at this point but a EL qualification spot might be a realistic target for Ibra's Milan.
