Milan, Borini reveals what he’ll do if he scores against Inter
21 October at 20:15Milan are about to face off against Inter in the Milan derby – as both sides put everything on the line to try and secure what would be a victory of the utmost importance. Both sides need a big win in a game like this to boost their confidence – perhaps Milan moreso due to their position further down the table.
Speaking to Milan TV before the derby, Milan’s Fabio Borini revealed his thoughts ahead of the game – revealing what he’ll do if he scores tonight…
“We are confident thanks to the latest performances and a ranking that can help us to look upwards. This derby can be worth a lot but we have to keep working every day. A goal tonight? I would give everything to score, then make a mess later.”
Borini will be hoping to propel Milan forward despite starting from the subs bench this evening – with the Italian there to be unleashed later in the match – should Rino Gattuso call upon him.
