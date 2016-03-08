Milan, Borini: 'Thank god Piatek plays for us...'

AC Milan winger Fabio Borini spoke to Milan TV about numerous rossoneri topics, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I work hard in training, this is why I am able to play many different positions. Against Lazio we wanted to widen them a little bit so this is why I had to cover the offensive and defensive zone on my side of the field. We gave it our all against Lazio, I normally don't get tired very quickly but at the end of the game I was finished physically speaking. We are all very happy that we got the important three points. Cutrone? He is still very young, I was giving him some tips. He always wants to score goals but sometimes it won't happen. EPL? I loved it. In England, a football game is a party for the fans, here in Italy there is too much tension. Parma? We will be ready. UCL? Well to get rid of the Juve and Lazio games and to still be in 4th place is important for us. Piatek? He is so clinical, he only needs a half of a chance to score a goal. Thank god he plays for us!...'. More to come on the matter...