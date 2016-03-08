Milan, Borini: 'You have to fight for the shirt!'
05 October at 21:15AC Milan forward Fabio Borini spoke to Milan TV ahead of the match between the Rossoneri and Genoa currently ongoing.
'We prepared for this match just like the others, maybe even better, you can't fool yourself and you have to pull yourself up. You have to fight for the shirt. And for ourselves, we must be proud of what we are and Milan is part of us. Tonight's a possible starting point? We have to think about one game at a time.'
