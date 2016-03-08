Milan boss Gattuso: “The gap with Juventus is still very wide”
12 August at 10:15Last night, AC Milan suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu trophy. Goals from Benzema, Bale and Mayoral saw off the Italian side and head coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke after the game on a number of topics:
“Last year our worst defect was to be beautiful and not bring home anything, now there is the regret of having played a good game and the need to improve in this respect.
We must avoid taking a goal in the 46th minute and the 91st minute. Easy to say that the changes have lowered the quality, but things are not like that: if one plays in Milan must be ready. Always. To do this job serves personality and not fear. The performance was still good, the team is good to head and expresses a good game.
In general I am very happy, we have strengthened ourselves. The gap with Juventus remains very wide, but we are young and on the right track: continuing this way I think it will not take long to close the gap. Higuain? To be credible you have to be during the week, encouraging the companions and not sending them to that country: since I arrived I see all this, but only with him you do not go anywhere.”
