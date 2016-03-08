Milan, breakfast and lunch is key to Pioli's management
12 October at 15:45
A key part of Stefano Pioli's management technique is the morning breakfast and the lunch of the team, reports say.
The rossoneri did hire Marco Giampaolo as the club's manager earlier this summer but the move failed as the former Sampdoria boss won only three games in the league. Despite the win over Genoa last weekend, Giampaolo was sacked as the Milan boss.
While Stefano Pioli's appointment wasn't met with too much excitement, Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the players having breakfast and lunch together is a key part of the former Fiorentina and Lazio manager's management techniques at any club.
This has already started at the rossoneri and the players' start training itself with the breakfast together on the dining table. The goal is to build the team spirit and focus on the diet of the players.
At the end of training, the same thing happens. Training ends with the afternoon lunch and that is also geared at team building and a proper diet. Both the meals are thoroughly supervised by the relevant club staff.
