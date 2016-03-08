As reported by Sky Sport, Mirabelli met Cagliari's Marcello Carli today to discuss the midfielder. The Sardinians are serious, as the player has been requested by manager Rolando Maran. The options taken into consideration are as follows: a loan with a right of redemption (with a possible technical counterpart in favour of the Rossoneri) or permanent transfer, with Milan having the right to buy him back.

However, evidently, it will also come down to the player. Cagliari are not the only ones interested, as the likes of Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Torino and Genoa are all willing to make a move for the midfielder.

The midfielder only made five league appearances from start this season and although he is liked by Gattuso, a sale could take place.