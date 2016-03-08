Milan, Calabria: 'Giampaolo? He is a maniac for details. I am anxious to see Bennacer play'

09 August at 19:50
Davide Calabria recently spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on numerous Milan topics:

" Italy U-21 Euro's? I was really sad to miss it but after my injury, it would've been a big risk to go. Future? I am happy that for Milan I am an untouchable. I want to thank Milan for the faith they have in me, I will repay them for this. Renewal? There is a lot of time. Milan? We are a very motivated group, we want to do well. Potential? I know that I can still grow a lot, I will keep working hard. Giampaolo? He is a maestro. He is a maniac for small details, we are all very focused when he talks to us! Maldini? He is my idol, I am so happy to now be able to work with him. Italy? I want to do well at Milan to earn a call-up front the senior national team. Objectives? Well we want to qualify for the UCL, that's our goal. New signings? The club has done very well so far. I am anxious to see Bennacer, he is impressive. Cutrone? I will miss him but things like this happens in football...'. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.