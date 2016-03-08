Milan, Calabria: 'Giampaolo? He is a maniac for details. I am anxious to see Bennacer play'

Davide Calabria recently spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on numerous Milan topics:



" Italy U-21 Euro's? I was really sad to miss it but after my injury, it would've been a big risk to go. Future? I am happy that for Milan I am an untouchable. I want to thank Milan for the faith they have in me, I will repay them for this. Renewal? There is a lot of time. Milan? We are a very motivated group, we want to do well. Potential? I know that I can still grow a lot, I will keep working hard. Giampaolo? He is a maestro. He is a maniac for small details, we are all very focused when he talks to us! Maldini? He is my idol, I am so happy to now be able to work with him. Italy? I want to do well at Milan to earn a call-up front the senior national team. Objectives? Well we want to qualify for the UCL, that's our goal. New signings? The club has done very well so far. I am anxious to see Bennacer, he is impressive. Cutrone? I will miss him but things like this happens in football...'.