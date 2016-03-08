Milan, Calabria may leave in January with interest from abroad
30 October at 11:00Milan right-back Davide Calabria may leave the Rossoneri in the upcoming January transfer window, with interest in the 22-year-old Italian coming from Spain, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Calabria, whose contract with the Rossoneri expires in 2022, hasn’t renewed his contract yet and the Milanese side may decide to offload him in the upcoming transfer window. This could be because the Rossoneri are looking to continue their work fixing their financial balance sheets, and therefore a sale for the player will not only generate revenue, but also lower their wage bill, the report adds.
So far this season Calabria has made seven appearances, starting six of them, where he has assisted one goal, against Roma on the weekend. He has also received one red card this season, in the dying minutes of the Rossoneri’s 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona earlier this season.
