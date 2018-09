Milan, Calabria: "We need points..."

Davide Calabria talked to Milan TV ahead of the Sassuolo-Milan game, here is what he had to say: " It won't be easy since Sassuolo have been doing very well. We are coming off 3 draws so we need to win games. They have a very good team but we are Milan and we have to give it our all...".



For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.