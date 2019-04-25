Milan, Caldara: 'I always dreamed of playing at San Siro; now we must turn the page'
25 April at 14:30AC Milan were knocked out of the Coppa Italia yesterday evening as a plucky Lazio side managed to secure a 1-0 win, through Argentine forward Joaquin Correa, to send the club into the final against either Fiorentina or Atalanta, depending on who wins their second leg this evening.
Speaking on Instagram after the game, Milan defender Mattia Caldara posted an image with a caption reading:
"It didn't go as we would have liked, after a long time I'm back on the pitch at the stadium I always dreamed of, it was an incredible emotion. Now we have to turn the page, we have five games to hit the target."
