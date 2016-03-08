Milan, Caldara is ready to play but Pioli won't start him yet
28 November at 16:30Milan defender Mattia Caldara has completed his rehabilitation from his long-term injury, but he still isn’t likely to start for the Rossoneri until after the winter break, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 25-year-old Italian defender has only made two first team appearances for the Milanese club in 2019, thanks to the Achilles tendon rupture and cruciate ligament rupture injuries suffered last season. However, he is finally fully fit and ready to play again for Milan, although now he has to convince coach Stefano Pioli.
The Rossoneri coach isn’t convinced yet that Caldara is ready to replace 29-year-old Mateo Musacchio, who has been the normal defensive partner to club captain Alessio Romagnoli. Therefore, it’s likely that Caldara will play in either internal friendly matches or with the Primavera squad to build up match fitness before his return after Christmas. The Rossoneri don’t want to risk him being injured again by deploying him too quickly.
Apollo Heyes
