Milan, Caldara set to return to squad training next week
04 October at 23:45Milan defender Mattia Caldara, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture earlier this year, should return to group training next week, according to international media outlet Goal.com via Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Italian, who hasn’t played for the Rossoneri since 24th April, has missed 48 games for the Rossoneri since joining from Juventus last summer in a deal worth €35 million.
Caldara has only made three appearances for the Milanese club since his arrival, for a total of 200 minutes.
Apollo Heyes
