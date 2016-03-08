Milan, Caldara to join Atalanta on loan: medicals tomorrow
09 January at 19:00AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara is set to return to Atalanta this week on an 18-month loan deal, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 25-year-old Italian has struggled to settle in Milan since his arrival from Juventus in 2018, only making two appearances across two seasons due to injury. Caldara will undergo medical examinations with Atalanta tomorrow before signing the deal. He will join his former club on a free 18-month loan deal with a €15 million buy option attached.
The negotiations between the two parties, the report continues, were completed today. Beppe Riso, Caldara's agent, visited the Rossoneri management this afternoon for a meeting that lasted about half an hour, with the Milanese club happy to bid Caldara farewell.
Caldara’s arrival to Milan made many fans excited, but his injury problems have seen his time at the San Siro end with only two appearances across two seasons. He has missed 44 games due to both an achilles tendon rupture and then a cruciate ligament rupture.
Apollo Heyes
