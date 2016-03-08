Milan, Caldara to miss Empoli and Sassuolo matches
26 September at 13:50Mattia Caldara, Milan's young centre-back, continues to train separately at Milanello due to a muscular problem that is preventing him from playing and that has limited him several times last season with Atalanta.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian international will certainly miss the match against Empoli on Thursday evening and could also miss the match against Sassuolo. The Milano-based paper writes that the summer arrival could find space on the field against Olympiacos in the Europa League.
Caldara arrived at Milan this summer from Juventus as a part of a swap deal including Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain. The defender has so far made just one appearance for the Rossoneri, in the Europa League against Dudelange and is still waiting for his premiere in the Serie A campaign.
Last season the 24-year-old played 34 matches for Atalanta across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and assisting another 4. He led the Orobici to a 7th place finish in Serie A and to the first-round of Europa League knockout stages.
