Milan, Caldara to stay

Milan is planning their choices for the January market and it will definitely be looking to reinforce the defensive side of things this mercato.



Romagnoli is untouchable and Musacchio will remain, the Duarte injury requires the purchase of a new central defender.



Merih Demiral of Juventus remains the top target for the central defence of the rossornerri. However, despite not making many appearances for Juventus this season, the price tag turns AC Milan off, as Juventus are looking for over 30 million in compensation.



With regards to current defender Caldara, the Rossoneri leadership is convinced it can recover Mattia Caldara at the highest levels in 2020. Caldara has the esteem of the company and it is an investment that Milan wants to protect, which is why he will not be put on the transfer list.



Anthony Privetera