Milan, Calhanoglu can reach a milestone against Roma
22 October at 19:15Milan forward Hakan Calhanoglu is close to reaching an important milestone with the Milanese side, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Turkish winger has played 99 games for the Rossoneri since his arrival from German side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017. If he starts for Milan in their upcoming league game against Roma on Sunday, then he will reach 100 appearances overall in all competitions.
Whilst the player hasn’t looked as settled in Milan than he did previously in the Bundesliga, he has been a strong player for the Rossoneri since his arrival. In his 99 appearances so far, Calhanoglu has scored 14 goals and provided 25 assists.
So far this season, he has appeared in every league game for Milan, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time. The player scored an impressive goal for the Rossoneri in their league game against Lecce last weekend.
Apollo Heyes
