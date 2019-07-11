Milan, Calhanoglu 'driven by the hunger for success'
11 July at 20:45AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu could have a new chance to impress under new head coach Marco Giampaolo, who will have a tough decision on his hands as he aims to decide who is best suited to the various roles within his 4-3-1-2 tactic; having to convert wingers such as Suso and Castillejo into midfielders or trequartistas.
Calhanoglu is working hard in training, as evidenced by his latest post on Instagram, with a caption reading "Driven by the hunger for success, just work hard to make it happen."
