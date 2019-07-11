Milan, Calhanoglu 'driven by the hunger for success'

Calhanoglu Milan esultanza
11 July at 20:45
AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu could have a new chance to impress under new head coach Marco Giampaolo, who will have a tough decision on his hands as he aims to decide who is best suited to the various roles within his 4-3-1-2 tactic; having to convert wingers such as Suso and Castillejo into midfielders or trequartistas.

Calhanoglu is working hard in training, as evidenced by his latest post on Instagram, with a caption reading "Driven by the hunger for successjust work hard to make it happen."
 


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.