Milan, Calhanoglu: 'I'll work even harder to improve'

11 September at 12:15
Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu spoke at the end of Turkey’s victory against Moldova about his future at Milan, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
The 25-year-old Turkish player joined the Rossoneri in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen but has struggled to fully settle in Milan. Contracted until 2021, Calhanoglu has made 93 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 13 goals and providing 24 assists at the club, scoring less than expected after an impressive three seasons with Leverkusen.
 
He said after Turkey’s victory:
 
"I have to look ahead, I'm playing for Milan, I know I'm a quality player and I'll work even harder to improve".

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.