Milan, Calhanoglu: 'I'll work even harder to improve'
11 September at 12:15Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu spoke at the end of Turkey’s victory against Moldova about his future at Milan, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Turkish player joined the Rossoneri in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen but has struggled to fully settle in Milan. Contracted until 2021, Calhanoglu has made 93 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 13 goals and providing 24 assists at the club, scoring less than expected after an impressive three seasons with Leverkusen.
He said after Turkey’s victory:
"I have to look ahead, I'm playing for Milan, I know I'm a quality player and I'll work even harder to improve".
Apollo Heyes
