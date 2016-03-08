Milan, Calhanoglu not called up for Torino game due to injury: the situation
17 February at 13:30AC Milan forward Hakan Calhanoglu has not been called up for tonight’s league clash against Torino due to a muscle injury, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Turk, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021, has suffered an injury to the right ileopsoas muscle. His condition will be reassessed over the next few days, although his absence will be disappointing for coach Stefano Pioli.
#SerieATIM: matchday 24— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 17, 2020
Coach Pioli's 21-man squad for our home game
Mister Pioli ha convocato 21 rossoneri per #MilanTorino#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/pwKd6OAmfC
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments