Milan, Calhanoglu not called up for Torino game due to injury: the situation

17 February at 13:30
AC Milan forward Hakan Calhanoglu has not been called up for tonight’s league clash against Torino due to a muscle injury, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the 26-year-old Turk, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021, has suffered an injury to the right ileopsoas muscle. His condition will be reassessed over the next few days, although his absence will be disappointing for coach Stefano Pioli.
 
