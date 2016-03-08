Milan, Calhanoglu not negotiating a renewal currently
30 September at 20:00Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is not currently negotiating a contract renewal with the Rossoneri, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Turkish player has had a poor start to the season and currently the Rossoneri aren’t interested in starting contract negotiations with the player as they don’t deem it a priority at the moment.
Calhanoglu has appeared in all of the Rossoneri’s games so far this season but has only contributed to one goal. The 25-year-old scored against Brescia to give Milan their first victory of the season, after a disappointing campaign starter against Udinese.
The Turkish midfielder hasn’t reached the form he was experiencing last season either, where he made 46 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring four goals and providing 13 assists for the Milanese club.
Calhanoglu joined Milan from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, in a deal worth around €24 million. Overall the player has made 97 appearances so far for Milan.
Apollo Heyes
