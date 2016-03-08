Milan, Calhanoglu to Gattuso: 'I will always be grateful for your trust'

31 May at 20:00
AC Milan have parted ways with head coach Gennaro Gattuso and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has spoken on Twitter, in which he wished goodbye to the coach and thanked him for his help.

"​Thank you Mister. Thanks for everything you've done for the team, now and in the past. We have had ups and downs but I will always be grateful for your trust and for always supporting me in the best possible way. Good luck for the future."

