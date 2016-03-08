Milan call-ups for Juve clash: Higuain and Calhanoglu are present

AC Milan are coming off three straight Serie A wins (against Sampdoria, Genoa and Udinese) as they are now ready to take on the best team in Italy and one of the best teams in Europe: Juventus. Max Allegri's team have been nearly perfect so far this season in the Serie A as this will be a difficult game for Rino Gattuso's Milan. Gonzalo Higuain moved from Juve to Milan this past summer as this is a chance for him to face his former side. Higuain picked up a back injury last week as his presence has been in doubt but the Argentine was finally called up for this clash. You can view the entire list of Milan call-ups bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



The rossoneri call-ups for the Milan-Juve game bellow:



Keepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina

Defenders: Abate, Bellanova, Calabria, Laxalt, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Brescianini, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo

Strikers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Halilovic, Higuain, Suso, Tsadjout.