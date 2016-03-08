Milan - Captain Romagnoli: ‘We aspire to return to a great Milan’
25 August at 18:15With Leonardo Bonucci returning to Juventus in a straight swap with Milan for Mattia Caldara, the captains armband at Milan was freed up. Speaking to the official Serie A YouTube channel, Romagnoli said:
“To get where they are today, the most important people were my family, they left everything they had to make me continue, to grow in I have always lived in a happy environment, I was practically at home in Rome because I had everything close to me.”
ON MILAN - "The team can improve the results of last year and previous years, we can aspire to return a great Milan, which is scary where it goes, winning trophies, our goal is this.”
HIGUAIN- "Gonzalo can give us a big hand, he has always been difficult to mark, at least for me, he almost always scored for me when I scored him (laughs, ed.) Better to have him in the team.”
ON THE RANGE - "It will be exciting, if I think of those who wore that band ... People like Baresi and Maldini, a source of pride, of honor, means to be loved by the group but also to take responsibility when it matters and tackle the problems, always put your face.”
MESSAGE TO THE FANS -"A big hug to all the Rossoneri fans in the world, I recommend you continue to support us and follow us and always force Milan!”
