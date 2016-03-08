Milan, Carmignani: 'Ibrahimovic? He and Piatek can coexist together'
05 December at 21:50Pietro Carmignani spoke to Milannews.it about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Ibra? He got older but he can still be an important player for a team like Milan. I am not aware of his physical condition but if he wants to return to play in Italy, I am sure it means that he is in great shape. Piatek? I think he and Ibra can certainly coexist, especially if Pioli uses the 4-4-2. Pioli? He is done very well so far, the team is playing better...'. More to come...
