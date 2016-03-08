Milan, Cassano: 'Take Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he would still make a difference'
02 December at 17:30Former Milan striker Antonio Cassano discussed free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Italian TV show Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night.
"I'd take him back for the rest of my life. I keep saying, Zlatan would still make a difference because he is one who fights and makes others do their best. I don't think his problem is money, he wants to go and play in a competitive team.”
AC Milan are incredibly keen to sign the 38-year-old Swedish striker, whose contract expires with MLS Side LA Galaxy at the end of the year. The player, who previously spent two years with the Rossoneri, is wanted by the club as a potential fix for their incredibly poor attack. The Rossoneri’s highest goal scorers this season are tied with three goals each, an incredibly poor stat for the club.
Apollo Heyes
