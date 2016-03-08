Milan, Cassano the latest critic of Gattuso’s Milan ‘Milan are mediocre, Lazio are stronger’

The tension between Lazio and Milan seems as if it will never end. In the league the two teams are right next to each other, in the Coppa Italia Inzaghi’s boys eventually beat the Rossoneri amidst a string of controversial incidents. And now former footballer Antonio Cassano has added further fuel to the fire with his recent quotes.

The Rossoneri's latest performances are extremely disappointing, many of the clubs fans and football observers have called them out, criticizing Gattuso's team. Antonio Cassano last took aim at Gattuso’s Milan claiming that "Milan are a mediocre team, these players cannot play, history says that Milan must play to win, Lazio is certainly stronger."