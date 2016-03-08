Milan, Castillejo: 'I don't know if Ibra will come, but he's very good'
28 November at 19:45Milan forward Samu Castillejo has finally recovered from his muscle injury and is likely to play in the Rossoneri’s next game against Parma. The 24-year-old Spanish winger spoke about his injury and the Rossoneri’s season so far in an interview with Italian broadcaster SportMediaset via Calciomercato.com today.
"The injury? I feel very good, on Tuesday I had my first training session with the squad, I'm ready for Sunday's match.”
He looked ahead to the Rossoneri’s game against Parma on Sunday.
“I'd rather the team win than score goals, especially at a time when we deserve a win so much. Blond if I score a goal against Parma? I'm dying (laughs).”
Finally, the Spaniard touched on the recent rumours that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be joining Milan in the upcoming January transfer window.
“He's very strong, he's shown the player he is throughout his career. I don't know if he'll come, but he's very strong.”
Apollo Heyes
