Milan, Castillejo may leave in January to return to Spain
17 October at 23:00Milan forward Samu Castillejo may already be set to leave the Rossoneri after only a season and a half, according to Spanish media outlet fichajes.net via Calciomercato.com, with a Spanish side interested in acquiring the 24-year-old.
Castillejo, who joined the Rossoneri from Villarreal in the summer of 2018, may return to his former side in January. They are interested in acquiring the forward, who clearly hasn’t settled in Milan. Last season the 24-year-old Spaniard made 40 appearances for the Rossoneri, but only managed to score four goals and provide four assists across 1654 minutes of play.
This season he has struggled for playing time, spending four out of Milan’s seven games on the bench. He hasn’t contributed to a goal at all this season in his three appearances. In his final season in Spain he scored six and provided eight assists in 38 appearances, butt looked more comfortable on the pitch with the Spanish side.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments