Milan, Castillejo set to return to Spain in the summer

23 April at 18:45

 

Samu Castillejo could be set for an early return to Spain. The 24 year old winger, who Milan signed from Villarreal last summer, is attracting interest from Sevilla ahead of the summer transfer window, if Sportmediaset are to be believed. 

Castillejo has been unable to establish himself as a starter this season for Milan and has most frequently been used off the bench, and despite coming on to score a vital equaliser for Milan in the 1-1 draw at Parma at the weekend, he could well be on his way back to his homeland this summer, with Monchi reportedly keen on taking the player to Sevilla.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.