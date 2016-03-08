Milan, Castillejo set to start against SPAL at San Siro
29 October at 17:00AC Milan take on SPAL at San Siro on Thursday evening, with new Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli still yet to win a match after two games in charge. After a draw with Lecce in his first game, at San Siro, Pioli's Milan travelled to Rome to take on Roma, losing 2-1.
Now, Pioli is still looking for his first win and is considering a change in tactics to help propel his team forward. Currently, it looks as though Spanish forward Samu Castillejo could be handed his first start under Pioli, in a somewhat sensational decision by the new Milan boss.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments