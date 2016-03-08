Milan, Castillejo set to start against SPAL at San Siro

29 October at 17:00
AC Milan take on SPAL at San Siro on Thursday evening, with new Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli still yet to win a match after two games in charge. After a draw with Lecce in his first game, at San Siro, Pioli's Milan travelled to Rome to take on Roma, losing 2-1.

Now, Pioli is still looking for his first win and is considering a change in tactics to help propel his team forward. Currently, it looks as though Spanish forward Samu Castillejo could be handed his first start under Pioli, in a somewhat sensational decision by the new Milan boss.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Spal
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.