"I don't want to be sold. I want to exploit what I have and feel important where I'm at. Next year will be my best year. I play for fun and I really want to show how much I'm worth," he concluded.

Real Madrid Dani Ceballos, who has played a leading role for Spain's U-21 team at the Euros, spoke about his future in an interview with Onda Cero, amid reports linking him to several clubs.