Milan, Celta Vigo interested in signing Biglia: the details
16 January at 16:40Spanish side Celta Vigo are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish club are looking for a replacement for 25-year-old Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who was sold to Napoli last week. Biglia is considered a low-cost and experienced option, able to fill in and help the squad until a full replacement can be found in the summer transfer window.
The 33-year-old Biglia, whose contract expires with the Rossoneri this June, has made seven appearances so far this season for a total of 525 minutes. He has provided one assist in that time, but never excited the Rossoneri faithful with his performances. He has also missed five games this season through injury, first suffering from adductor problems before missing another three games recently with a biceps femoris muscle injury. Celta Vigo are currently 17th in La Liga.
Apollo Heyes
