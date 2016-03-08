Milan, Chairman Scaroni: 'The new stadium will provide value to city of Milan'
18 September at 23:15Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni spoke to Italian media outlet ANSA via Calciomercato.com today about today’s meeting with the City of Milan about the future of the San Siro and the ideas for the new stadium.
"We are absolutely convinced of the value that our project has not only for the clubs, of course, but for the whole city of Milan. We are ready for the next meetings with the committees and to present the projects during an event in the next week whose official date will be announced shortly.”
Milan and Inter’s historic stadium, the San Siro, is set to be demolished over the upcoming years in favour of a new stadium, with the stadium being considered too old to fit its current usage. Officially known as The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the stadium was built in 1925 and has been renovated numerous times.
Apollo Heyes
