The elite clubs of Europe are constantly scouring South America for the next big talent; the next big Kaka or Ronaldo or Messi or Ronaldinho to take their team to the next level. Last summer, Real Madrid signed Vinicius Jr from Flamengo for €46m and Madrid, along with Barca, have been touted as long-time suitors of Corinthians winger Pedrinho.However, an Italian team has entered the running for Pedrinho's signature, that being AC Milan. Leonardo is interested in competing with Madrid and Barca for the 20-year-old, who came up through the youth ranks of the Brazilian club.Pedrinho has a €50m release clause in his contract with Corinthians but that is unlikely to deter smaller offers prior before a club is willing to meet the full value of the clause.The winger can play on either flank, whilst also having the ability to play as a central attacking midfielder. Pedrinho could provide more Brazilian input into their attack; following the success of Lucas Paqueta since his arrival from Flamengo in January.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.