Milan chasing Politano, who still dreams of Rome
19 January at 11:40Waiting for the pitch and the opportunity to take advantage of the positive moment dictated by the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the tactical change wanted by Stefano Pioli, Milan continues to search the market for a shot in the band that can add quality and, if possible , replace Suso's discontent by allowing him to leave Milan.
Over the last few weeks, the Rossoneri managers Boban and Maldini had contacted Inter, probing the ground for Matteo Politano with the agent of the player who had presented himself to hear the club's proposal.
Contacts, ideas also of possible exchanges, which, however, waned when the outsider found the agreement, now cancelled, with Roma. The ex-Sassuolo winger returned with discontent to Milan and for this reason, according to calciomercato, Milan's idea of trying again with force has been revived in the mind of the two managers.
Politano was already seen with the yellow and red shirt on him, the one that he supported as a child and in which he grew up and, according to Corriere dello Sport , still dreams of the possibility of landing at the court of Fonseca regardless of Spinazzola's inclusion in the deal.
The outsider has also put Monchi 's Sevilla offer on stand by and hopes that Inter and Roma will come back to negotiate. AC Milan? Stay in the background, ready to take advantage of a triangle that, with Roma and Sevilla, also involves Suso and Under.
Anthony Privetera
