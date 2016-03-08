Milan, Chelsea join race for Donnarumma as contract negotiations loom
26 March at 16:00AC Milan shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future hangs in the balance as he looks to negotiate a contract renewal whilst multiple clubs hover, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 21-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021, will look to negotiate a new deal with the Milanese club with his agent, Mino Raiola. However, they want to understand what the future of the project will be at the club, and don’t play to give any discounts on his wages.
In recent weeks Chelsea have joined the race for Donnarumma’s signature, the report continues. Coach Frank Lampard is unconvinced by Spanish shot stopper Kepa and will look to sell him in the summer, bringing in Donnarumma as the long-term replacement. There are no ongoing negotiations but a high offer could arrive from London in the next few weeks, with the Rossoneri valuing Donnarumma at €60 million.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments