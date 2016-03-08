Milan, Chicago Cubs owner Ricketts has strong interest in the cub

These next few days will be crucial for the future of AC Milan. It is not a secret anymore that current Milan owner Yonghong Li is looking for a new partner\shareholder as the UEFA FFP sanction looms. As MilanoFinanza.it said and that was confirmed by Calciomercato.com, one option would be the Ricketts family (who have been working on a deal with Goldman Sachs). Here are the details on the matter:



THE DETAILS ON TOM RICKETTS- Thomas Ricketts, who is the majority shareholder of the Chicago Cubs (MLB, 2.2 billion net worth) as well as being the executive chief and chairman of the Chicago Incapital bank, has interest in acquiring AC Milan. His dad has been one of the biggest Donald Trump supporters during the electoral campaign. According to Forbes, he has a 2+ billion net worth as the Ricketts family are certainly financially sound. Ricketts has interest in the rossoneri club as talks are ongoing (likely for a minority stake in the club).



Milan are waiting on UEFA's decision as they will then be able to start acquiring players ahead of next season.