Milan-Chievo 3-1: Higuain brace guarantees Rossoneri victory

Milan have registered a third consecutive win against Chievo, after previously beating Sassuolo and Olympiacos. The Rossoneri thus go into the international break with 12 points out of a possible 21 and more confidence ahead of the derby clash against Inter.



Gennaro Gattuso's men stepped on the pitch with the will to fully dominate the match and the first half was nearly perfect for them. After missing several chances, Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring from a Suso assist in the 27th minute.



Milan continued dominating and it brought fruit 7 minutes later when Higuain completed his brace from another perfect pass from Suso. At this point, it felt that nothing can get in the Rossoneri's way.



At the beginning of the second half, Bonaventura's left-footed shot got deflected by the Chievo defence and ended up at the back of the net. With another assist, Spanish magician Suso completed his assist hattrick.



After that Chievo tried to score a consolidation goal and eventually succeeded, with veteran Sergio Pellissier scoring with a powerful shot from distance. But that was it for the Verona side and Gattuso's men celebrated their third victory in a row.