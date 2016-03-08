Milan, clubs across the world interested in Borini

17 October at 23:45
Milan forward Fabio Borini has suitors across the world, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
 
Not only is the 28-year-old Italian wanted by Lazio and Parma in Italy, but also Chinese and Arab sides. The player has struggled for playing time this season under previous Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo, only playing 70 minutes across two games so far this season. The player’s future depends on how much he is utilised by new coach Stefano Pioli.

Apollo Heyes

