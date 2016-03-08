Milan clubs continue pursuit of Vignato
21 October at 12:45Two Milan-based clubs have continued their pursuit of Italian Serie B side Chievo’s highly-rate midfielder Emanuel Vignato, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has scored his first goal for the club in the ongoing season in the match against Ascoli on Sunday.
As per the latest, Inter Milan and AC Milan have continued their pursuit of the young midfield and are likely to make a move for him in the coming transfer windows.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments