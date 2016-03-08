Milan, Collovati: 'I would bring back Ibrahimovic...'
11 November at 23:55Fulvio Collovati spoke to Milannews.it about the rossoneri, here is what he had to say: 'Juve game? This was the best Milan of the season, they still lost but they played great against a very strong team. Bennacer did well, so did Theo Hernandez too. Piatek? He needs some help upfront which is why I think Milan should sign Ibrahimovic. He can allow Milan to gain back confidence in this moment of transition...'. More to come...
