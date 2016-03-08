Milan, commercial revenue drop compared to last year

22 October at 23:30
The Milan brand is in crisis with revenues continuing to fall, according to a report from Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The Rossoneri’s commercial revenue, from the 1st July 2018 to 30th June 2019, was €56.8 million, €6 million less than the year before. However, there is an even more problematic number for the club.
 
There has been a fall of €30 million drop since the 2015/16 year, where they earnt €86.5 million in commercial revenue.

Apollo Heyes

