Milan, competition from Brazil for free agent Ibrahimovic
26 November at 19:00Milan will face competition from Brazilian side Flamengo for free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to reports from the Brazilian press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how Flamengo, who recently won both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian league, are keen on signing the 38-year-old Swedish striker in the upcoming January transfer window. The club were recently in negotiations with his agent, Mino Raiola, for another one of his clients, Mario Balotelli. The Rossoneri are hoping to sign Ibrahimovic in order to strengthen their underperforming attack.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments