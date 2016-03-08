Milan, competition from Germany and England for young Barcelona defender
09 December at 14:30AC Milan will face competition from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League side Watford for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to a report from today’s edition of Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Bayer Leverkusen recently submitted an offer for the 19-year-old Frenchman, €10 million. However, it was swiftly rejected due to the lack of a buy-back option included in the offer, a clause the Blaugrana are keen for in case the teenager develops into a strong and exciting defender.
This gives the Rossoneri the option to sign him in January, the report continues, with the knowledge that the Catalan club are likely to decline an offer without that clause included. Watford are also interested in Todibo, although they haven’t submitted a concrete offer yet.
Contracted until 2023, Todibo has only made two appearances for Barcelona all season, for a total of 77 minutes, suggesting that Milan may not face too much difficulty in negotiating a deal for him.
Apollo Heyes
