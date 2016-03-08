Milan, competition from two top sides for starlet Camavinga
12 December at 19:00Milan will face competition from two top European sides for the signature of Stade Rennais’ 17-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Premier league side Liverpool and Parisian giants Paris Saint Germain are both following the 17-year-old defensive midfielder, whose performances with Stade Rennais so far this season have been impressive. Contracted to the French club until 2022, so far this season he has made 19 appearances across all competitions, providing one assist and impressing with his calmness on the ball as well as his strong defensive prowess.
The player also provided one of the assists in Stade Rennais shock 2-1 win over Paris Saint Germain earlier this season. The Rossoneri are keen to sign the player as they believe his young age plus strong defensive abilities would help the Milanese club concede less and have a strong defensive presence in the midfield.
Apollo Heyes
