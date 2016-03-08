Milan complete deal for Chelsea midfielder

After Higuain and Caldara, Leonardo has made another important signing for Milan. namely Tiemoué Bakayoko. The midfielder arrives from Chelsea on loan with a right of redemption until June 30, 2019. Expected tonight in Milan, 23-year-old, bought for 40 million by the Blues a summer ago, will complete his medical visits tomorrow. After the meeting in the week with the player's brother-agent, Leonardo accelerated to close.



QUANTITY AND STRENGTH - Left in the stands by Maurizio Sarri in the match won yesterday against Huddersfield, and after a conference had admitted the possibility of assignment on loan, the French midfielder is expected in Milan to follow, tomorrow, the process of medical examinations and then put the signature on the contract that will tie him to Milan for the next season. Milan gain a bit of substance and more quantity in Gennaro Gattuso’s midfield.

