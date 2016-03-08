Milan, complicated idea of another Correa

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s affair with the name ‘Correa’ has not been a successful one, at least till now.In the summer, the Rossoneri tried all they could to sign Angel Correa from Spanish side Atletico Madrid but could not meet their valuation of the player of €50 million.However, that was not the only Correa in which Milan was interested as there was concrete interest in Joaquin Correa from league rivals Lazio.The Milan-based club tried to sign the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window but Lazio remained defiant that their star forward was not for sale.It is believed that the club’s hierarchy are still very much interested in signing Joaquin but the Argentina international has signed a new contract with Lazio till the summer of 2024 which is making everything even more complicated.Lazio President Lotito has no intention of making any discount and in the new contract, Joaquin’s release clause is somewhere between €70 to €80 million, which in all likelihood, will prove to be too much for Milan in its current financial state.Fabrizio Romano