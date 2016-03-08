Milan, concrete interest in Borini from Genoa
01 January at 17:00Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are interested in signing league rivals AC Milan’s out-of-favour striker Fabio Borini in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoblu have been struggling on the domestic front in the ongoing campaign where they are currently placed on the bottom position of the league table with just 11 points after 17 matches.
As per the latest report, to turn things around, Genoa have identified Borini as a perfect fit to bolster their attacking unit in the mid-season transfer window.
