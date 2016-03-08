Milan, concrete interest in signing AS Roma’s Under
20 January at 20:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing league rivals AS Roma’s out-of-favour winger Cengiz Under in the January transfer window.
The Turkey international has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign due to multiple injuries.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Milan’s hierarchy has established contact with the player’s agent in order to persuade them to join the club in the ongoing transfer window.
It is believed that the 22-year-old is also eager for a move to the San Siro in January in order to get more first-team football.
Under has been at Roma since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Turkish club Basaksehir for a reported transfer fee of €14.25 million.
Since then, the left-footed winger has represented his current club in 79 matches in all competitions, managing to score 16 times along with providing 11 assists.
